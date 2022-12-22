Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,168 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kercheville Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 6.0% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 101,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 1,097.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,532,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $391,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,319,042 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 76.3% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 13,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Shopify to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.37.

Shares of SHOP stock traded down $1.90 on Thursday, hitting $34.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,853,072. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $145.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.29.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. On average, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

