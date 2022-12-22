SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Sells 960 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 1.1% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,256,000 after buying an additional 12,291,440 shares during the period. Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $180,650,000. State Street Corp raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 642.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 897,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,180,000 after purchasing an additional 776,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $100,880,000. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.7 %

GLD traded down $1.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $167.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,732,071. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.02. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

