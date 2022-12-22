SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Purchases 355 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $40,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $282,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $64,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 9.6% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 36,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,098,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 4.7% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $101.64. The stock had a trading volume of 6,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,234,867. The stock has a market cap of $78.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.09.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.05%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DUK. Mizuho raised their price target on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.82.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

