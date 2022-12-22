SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 328.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 167.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 580,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,128,000 after acquiring an additional 363,367 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 52,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,046,000 after purchasing an additional 18,392 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 199,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,552,000 after purchasing an additional 8,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $290.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.46.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

LHX traded down $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $206.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,588. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $228.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.82. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.97 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at $5,415,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,445 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,591 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

