SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Increases Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Unilever by 16.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,225,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,067 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Unilever by 1,869.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,519,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,059 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 107.0% during the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,995 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 57.3% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,720,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,995,000 after purchasing an additional 991,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever by 29.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,793,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,844,000 after purchasing an additional 861,988 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Unilever Stock Down 0.5 %

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Shares of UL stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,424. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.82 and a 200-day moving average of $46.58. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $54.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.4211 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%.

Unilever Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.