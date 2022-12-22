SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 15,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $239.11. 17,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,762,650. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $124.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $241.91.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.86%.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen increased their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.00.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

