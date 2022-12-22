SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $1.47 Million Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in PPL during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 56.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 196.4% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of PPL traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.26. The company had a trading volume of 6,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,196,172. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.64 and a 200-day moving average of $27.92. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $30.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

PPL Dividend Announcement

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PPL to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PPL to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

PPL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.