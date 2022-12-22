SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Buys New Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,100 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,099,502 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $11,109,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,552 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 37,616,360 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,761,636,000 after acquiring an additional 408,012 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 62.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,346,309,000 after acquiring an additional 9,014,700 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,866,527 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,053,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 64.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,177,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,901,935,000 after acquiring an additional 8,323,587 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of COP traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $114.81. 24,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,181,135. The stock has a market cap of $143.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.31. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $69.86 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 14.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.71.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

