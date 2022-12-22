SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Buys New Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,413 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Rock Creek Group LP raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 273.8% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 74.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BK shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,278,967.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

BK stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.46. The stock had a trading volume of 15,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,273,426. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $64.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.98%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.