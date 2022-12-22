Serum (SRM) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $31.80 Million

Serum (SRM) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 21st. During the last week, Serum has traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000964 BTC on popular exchanges. Serum has a total market cap of $20.30 million and $31.80 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Serum

Serum was first traded on July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Serum is projectserum.medium.com. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com.

Serum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

