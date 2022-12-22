Serum 24-Hour Volume Tops $22.36 Million (SRM)

Serum (SRM) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, Serum has traded 25.7% lower against the dollar. Serum has a market cap of $19.64 million and $22.36 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Serum coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000934 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Serum Coin Profile

Serum was first traded on July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com. Serum’s official message board is projectserum.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Serum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

