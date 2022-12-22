SelfKey (KEY) Achieves Market Cap of $14.95 Million

SelfKey (KEY) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. In the last seven days, SelfKey has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. One SelfKey token can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. SelfKey has a total market cap of $14.95 million and approximately $773,072.49 worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SelfKey Token Profile

SelfKey’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. The official website for SelfKey is selfkey.org. SelfKey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SelfKey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfKey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SelfKey using one of the exchanges listed above.

