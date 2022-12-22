Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Stake Increased by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SEE. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the second quarter worth $39,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 6.8% in the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 31,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the second quarter worth $42,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 6,200.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 334.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $50.28 on Thursday. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.24 and a fifty-two week high of $70.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Sealed Air had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 292.98%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Equities analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on SEE. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sealed Air news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.33 per share, for a total transaction of $44,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,072,338.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sealed Air news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.33 per share, for a total transaction of $44,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,072,338.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Zubaid Ahmad purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sealed Air Profile

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.