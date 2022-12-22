Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) EVP Charles R. Romp Sells 1,129 Shares of Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $144,094.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,463,164.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Seagen Price Performance

SGEN opened at $132.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.78. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.43 and a 12-month high of $183.00.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $510.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.25 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 34.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.56%. Analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagen

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Capital International Investors raised its position in Seagen by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,465,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,227,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953,818 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Seagen by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,476,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,797,170,000 after purchasing an additional 839,088 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Seagen by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,407,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,778,000 after purchasing an additional 739,689 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Seagen by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,671,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $472,730,000 after purchasing an additional 405,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,826,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,618,264,000 after acquiring an additional 394,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SGEN. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Seagen from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Seagen from $208.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet cut Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Seagen from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Seagen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.67.

About Seagen

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.