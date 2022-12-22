Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Acquired by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 7.4% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $10,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.6% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,250,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,935,000 after buying an additional 3,254,049 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 34.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,202,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,725 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,584,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,924,000 after purchasing an additional 268,311 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,271,000 after purchasing an additional 25,032 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,485,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,943,000 after purchasing an additional 67,844 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHM traded down $1.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.04. The stock had a trading volume of 352 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,646. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $81.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.16.

