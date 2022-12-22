Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,798 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $12,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 63,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $46.32 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.86 and a fifty-two week high of $54.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.74.

