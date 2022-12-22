Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Position Increased by JMG Financial Group Ltd.

JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 561,620 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 3.7% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. JMG Financial Group Ltd. owned 0.23% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $56,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 92,812,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,960,000 after buying an additional 4,207,560 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 76,816,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,880,000 after purchasing an additional 300,899 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 66,736,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,293 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,375,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,135,000 after purchasing an additional 815,405 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $32.51 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.41. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $39.60.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

