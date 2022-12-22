Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Stake Reduced by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 513,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,348 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.32% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $25,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $49.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.34. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.09 and a fifty-two week high of $56.27.

