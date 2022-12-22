Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Sells 678 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR opened at $95.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.06 and its 200 day moving average is $96.34. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $117.35.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

