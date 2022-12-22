Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Reduces Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI decreased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 57.3% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 102.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter worth about $37,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CP. Bank of America raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.87.

Canadian Pacific Railway Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $75.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The company has a market capitalization of $70.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.72.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading

