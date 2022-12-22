Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Purchases 2,091 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 444,305 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 1.5% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Comcast were worth $13,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,195 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,546 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $35.08 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $52.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.94.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.91%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.55.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

