Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Has $15 Million Stock Holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI cut its position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the quarter. National Instruments accounts for 1.7% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI owned approximately 0.30% of National Instruments worth $15,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi grew its position in National Instruments by 77.1% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,793,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,525,000 after buying an additional 2,087,386 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in National Instruments by 10.3% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,691,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,273,000 after buying an additional 344,391 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in National Instruments by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,604,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,553,000 after buying an additional 19,462 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 3.4% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,536,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,970,000 after purchasing an additional 51,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 15.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,435,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,837,000 after purchasing an additional 191,193 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NATI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on National Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on National Instruments in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on National Instruments from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on National Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

National Instruments Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Ritu Favre sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $54,864.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,593.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other National Instruments news, EVP Ritu Favre sold 1,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $54,864.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,593.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,994,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,137 shares of company stock worth $124,665 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $37.73 on Thursday. National Instruments Co. has a 1 year low of $29.81 and a 1 year high of $44.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.38 and a 200-day moving average of $37.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 1.07.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. National Instruments had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $427.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

About National Instruments



National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.



