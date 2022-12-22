Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Grows Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,570 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the second quarter valued at about $981,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 57.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 712 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 1.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 72,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the first quarter valued at about $294,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on ANSYS from $260.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird raised ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $281.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on ANSYS from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.27.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $241.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.23 and a 12-month high of $413.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $234.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.27.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $472.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total transaction of $101,845.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,206,953.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

