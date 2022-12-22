Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Cuts Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lessened its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 824 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,179,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,466,265,000 after buying an additional 35,999 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,610,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,781,439,000 after purchasing an additional 94,296 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 386,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $908,573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 315,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $552,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Booking Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Booking to $2,500.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,424.85.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $1,970.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,922.58 and a 200 day moving average of $1,897.55. The firm has a market cap of $76.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.28. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $49.40 by $3.63. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $37.70 EPS. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.