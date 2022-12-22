Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Boosts Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,178 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $4,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 68.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 60.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1,428.6% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ALGN opened at $204.28 on Thursday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.05 and a 1 year high of $674.89. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $196.77 and a 200-day moving average of $232.47.

Insider Activity at Align Technology

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.95). Align Technology had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $890.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler acquired 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $191.21 per share, for a total transaction of $200,770.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,645.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler acquired 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $191.21 per share, for a total transaction of $200,770.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,645.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $188.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.00.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.