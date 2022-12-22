Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Acquires 326 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 192,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $7,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth $389,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 25,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 57,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James upgraded Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $39.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.43 and its 200-day moving average is $41.07. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $47.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.07%. Equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.6538 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 122.75%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

