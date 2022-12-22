Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.
Savaria Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of TSE SIS opened at C$14.17 on Thursday. Savaria has a 12-month low of C$12.02 and a 12-month high of C$19.30. The company has a market cap of C$912.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.01.
Insider Activity
In other Savaria news, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.34, for a total value of C$153,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,610,805.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Savaria Company Profile
Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.
Further Reading
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.