Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Savaria Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TSE SIS opened at C$14.17 on Thursday. Savaria has a 12-month low of C$12.02 and a 12-month high of C$19.30. The company has a market cap of C$912.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.01.

Insider Activity

In other Savaria news, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.34, for a total value of C$153,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,610,805.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Savaria Company Profile

SIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Savaria from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.80.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

