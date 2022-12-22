Sage Capital Advisors llc Sells 175 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sage Capital Advisors llc lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,495 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 433.3% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 544 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.36. 77,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,677,143. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $117.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.29.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Fubon Bank upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.96.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

