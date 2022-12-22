Sage Capital Advisors llc Raises Stock Holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFC. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,097,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 138,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 54,434 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 267,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 46,018 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $753,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 148,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 36,133 shares during the period.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.28. 297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,354. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.31. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $21.78.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.

(Get Rating)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.