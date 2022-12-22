Sage Capital Advisors llc Has $2.91 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Sage Capital Advisors llc trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,582 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. FedEx makes up approximately 1.5% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 7,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Price Performance

NYSE:FDX traded up $4.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $174.06. 89,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,211,980. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $266.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $211.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.84.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.