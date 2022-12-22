Sage Capital Advisors llc Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its position in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,968 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Pathward Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Pathward Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,774 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Pathward Financial by 19.1% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,507 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Pathward Financial by 27.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Pathward Financial by 10.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,728 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pathward Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CASH traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.45. 1,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,618. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.87. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.16 and a twelve month high of $63.82.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.82%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CASH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pathward Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pathward Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pathward Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

