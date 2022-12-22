Sage Capital Advisors llc Grows Position in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $473,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. 17.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tekla Healthcare Investors stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,155. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $17.03 and a 1 year high of $24.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%.

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

