Sage Capital Advisors llc Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Sage Capital Advisors llc lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 859.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.58. The company had a trading volume of 5,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,235. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.26 and a 12 month high of $59.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.42.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.159 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th.

