Sage Capital Advisors llc Boosts Holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX)

Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) by 356.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,622 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the second quarter worth $47,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the first quarter worth $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the second quarter worth $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 893.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 31,088 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 27,960 shares during the period.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Stock Performance

Western Asset High Income Fund II stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,563. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.07. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $7.26.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Announces Dividend

Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

