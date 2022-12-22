SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $115.51

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 22nd. In the last week, SafeMoon has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. SafeMoon has a market capitalization of $2.78 million and $115.51 worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeMoon token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001635 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000337 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $881.39 or 0.05307898 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.14 or 0.00494682 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000201 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,867.03 or 0.29310173 BTC.
SafeMoon Token Profile
SafeMoon’s launch date was February 28th, 2021. SafeMoon’s total supply is 562,038,999,794,589 tokens and its circulating supply is 562,000,011,855,026 tokens. SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SafeMoon is safemoon.medium.com. The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/safemoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SafeMoon’s official website is safemoon.net.
Buying and Selling SafeMoon
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeMoon using one of the exchanges listed above.
