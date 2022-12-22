Safe (SAFE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $131.73 Million

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for $6.32 or 0.00037508 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Safe has traded down 10% against the US dollar. Safe has a market capitalization of $131.73 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00117978 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00197131 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005919 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00062743 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000322 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Safe Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 6.46402574 USD and is up 4.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

