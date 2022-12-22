S.C. Financial Services Inc. Has $266,000 Stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

S.C. Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,320 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 44.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,610 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 13,639 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in BHP Group by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 337,328 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,059,000 after buying an additional 191,567 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,610 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BHP. StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.72) to GBX 2,250 ($27.33) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.51) to GBX 2,200 ($26.72) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,924.11.

NYSE:BHP opened at $62.66 on Thursday. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $79.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.03.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

