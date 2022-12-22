S.C. Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN)

S.C. Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Rating) by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,144 shares during the quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.47% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSMN. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $86,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSMN opened at $25.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.10. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $24.72 and a 1-year high of $25.66.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th.

