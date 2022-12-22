S.C. Financial Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

S.C. Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $136,000. Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 61.4% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,221,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,879,000 after purchasing an additional 324,905 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

MUB opened at $105.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.37. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $116.50.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

