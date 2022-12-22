S.C. Financial Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 16,000 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 506,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,036,000 after purchasing an additional 43,208 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 38.7% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 8,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at $202,000. FLC Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.4% in the third quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 85,163 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Aj Teague bought 21,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $499,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,335,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,111,310. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 21,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $499,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,335,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,111,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $248,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,652.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on EPD. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Tudor Pickering lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.89.

EPD opened at $23.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.12. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $20.88 and a 1-year high of $28.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.90%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

