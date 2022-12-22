RXO (NYSE:RXO) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.29% from the company’s previous close.

RXO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on RXO in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on RXO in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on RXO in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on RXO in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on RXO in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RXO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

Get RXO alerts:

RXO Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RXO opened at $16.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. RXO has a 12-month low of $14.75 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

About RXO

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services through its proprietary digital marketplace in North America. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.