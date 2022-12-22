RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $39.70

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €39.70 ($42.23) and traded as high as €41.75 ($44.41). RWE Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €41.57 ($44.22), with a volume of 797,858 shares trading hands.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is €40.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is €39.71.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

