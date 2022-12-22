RS Group (LON:RS1) Stock Price Down 1.4%

RS Group plc (LON:RS1 – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 897 ($10.90) and last traded at GBX 901 ($10.95). Approximately 1,108,550 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,185,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 914 ($11.10).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RS1 shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of RS Group from GBX 1,300 ($15.79) to GBX 1,250 ($15.18) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of RS Group in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of RS Group from GBX 1,050 ($12.76) to GBX 820 ($9.96) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($12.88) target price on shares of RS Group in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,150 ($13.97).

RS Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 942.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 972.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.37 billion and a PE ratio of 1,615.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28.

RS Group Cuts Dividend

About RS Group

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.20 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. RS Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

