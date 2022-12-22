Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 21,503 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,059,536 shares.The stock last traded at $93.73 and had previously closed at $94.57.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have commented on RY. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.09.
Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $129.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Bank of Canada
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 185.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 56.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 64.9% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.19% of the company’s stock.
About Royal Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Royal Bank of Canada (RY)
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.