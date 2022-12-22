Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 21,503 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,059,536 shares.The stock last traded at $93.73 and had previously closed at $94.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on RY. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.09.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $129.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Bank of Canada

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.9832 per share. This represents a $3.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 43.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 185.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 56.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 64.9% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

