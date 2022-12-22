Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Major Shareholder Meyer Malka Sells 19,536 Shares

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) major shareholder Meyer Malka sold 19,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $92,991.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,837.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Meyer Malka also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Root alerts:

On Wednesday, December 21st, Meyer Malka sold 14,800 shares of Root stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $70,448.00.

Root Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROOT opened at $4.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $66.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.22. Root, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $61.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Root

Root ( NASDAQ:ROOT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($4.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($6.01) by $1.47. The business had revenue of $73.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.74 million. Root had a negative return on equity of 78.93% and a negative net margin of 102.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Root, Inc. will post -21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROOT. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Root in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Root in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Root by 1,833.3% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Root by 161.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 24,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Root in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Root in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Root from $22.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Root in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Root from $17.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Root from $90.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Root presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.34.

About Root

(Get Rating)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.