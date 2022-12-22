Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Warren East Buys 26,533 Shares

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) insider Warren East purchased 26,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.11) per share, for a total transaction of £24,145.03 ($29,330.70).

Warren East also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 28th, Warren East purchased 31,671 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of £24,069.96 ($29,239.50).

Shares of LON:RR opened at GBX 91.12 ($1.11) on Thursday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 64.44 ($0.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 161.91 ($1.97). The firm has a market cap of £7.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,556.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 84.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 82.94.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.21) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.34) price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 106.50 ($1.29).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

