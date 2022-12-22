Rodgers & Associates LTD Reduces Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Rodgers & Associates LTD reduced its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,646 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.9% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. S.C. Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 50,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 416.7% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 208,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $62.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.37 and its 200 day moving average is $58.90. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

