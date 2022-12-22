Rodgers & Associates LTD Raises Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 2.5% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Rodgers & Associates LTD owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $13,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 33.6% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,305,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,904,000 after acquiring an additional 328,437 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,324,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14,992.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,343,000 after purchasing an additional 154,876 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 476,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,517,000 after purchasing an additional 122,685 shares during the period. Finally, Truepoint Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 948,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,363,000 after buying an additional 102,081 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VOT stock opened at $182.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.72. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $163.55 and a one year high of $257.65.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

