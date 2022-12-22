Rodgers & Associates LTD Has $3.81 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortune 45 LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $339,000. United Bank increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $75.74 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $82.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.35.

