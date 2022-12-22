Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 3,331 iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,848.3% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,533,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 15,219,674 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,585,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,488,000 after buying an additional 4,501,598 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,203,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455,849 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,856,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,541 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 344.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,136,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,474 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

IUSB remained flat at $45.52 during midday trading on Thursday. 5,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,364,528. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.85. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $43.12 and a 12-month high of $53.06.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

